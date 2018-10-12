Strictly fan Marian Keyes says this year's contestants 'are famous enough'

The Irish novelist said there had been criticism of the stars.

Strictly Come Dancing fan Marian Keyes has said the contestants this year “are famous enough” despite criticism of the line-up.

The Irish novelist and non-fiction writer responded to criticism of the Strictly celebrity roster, saying that there has been fuss over the perceived lack of notoriety among the contestants.

But Keyes said the series is as good as ever and the celebrity hopefuls are suitably famous for the BBC One show.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, the writer said: “I’m loving it, loving it.

“I know there was all this fuss that they weren’t famous enough. They are famous enough, and they’re fabulous. I’m as invested as I’ve ever been.”

Speaking on the same BBC Two show, Dame Darcey Bussell revealed that in a chat with the Duchess of Cornwall, the royal revealed she was a keen Strictly fan.

Bussell also said her fellow judges had been making fun of her title.

