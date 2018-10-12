Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper top charts with A Star Is Born soundtrack

The hit film's success has continued into the music charts.

Lady Gaga has landed her fourth number one album with the official soundtrack to her new film, A Star Is Born.

The singer and actress and her co-star Bradley Cooper, also the film’s director, have debuted at the top of the charts with the highly acclaimed film’s cast recording.

They fended off competition from American rock-pop duo Twenty One Pilots, whose third album Trench was 2,000 combined sales behind, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (Neal Preston/Warner Bros)

Gaga has previously topped the charts three times – with The Fame in 2008, Born This Way in 2011 and Artpop in 2013.

Twenty One Pilots have debuted at number two, and last week’s chart-topper Sir Rod Stewart has slipped down to number three with Blood Red Roses.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack refuses to move from the top five, in at number four this week, while Eminem’s Kamikaze is at number five.

Another high new entry came from UK rockers You Me At Six, with VI in at number six, their fifth top 10 album.

Dave and Fredo with their official number one single awards for Funky Friday (OfficialCharts.com)

Over on the Official Singles Chart, south London rapper Dave has debuted at number one with Funky Friday, an independently released track featuring grime artist Fredo.

The track was streamed 6.7 million times across audio and video over the past week, the Official Charts Company said.

Funky Friday knocked reigning chart-topper Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith into second place.

Dave told OfficialCharts.com: “I’m speechless right now. I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s helped us get this number one. I can’t even explain to you how grateful I am.”

Happier by Marshmello and Bastille is at number three, Kanye West and Lil Pump’s I Love It is at number four and Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me is at number five.

