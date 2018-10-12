Jeremy Kyle fans peeved as show replaced by royal wedding

Husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford fronted the This Morning extended special.

ITV’s coverage of the royal wedding received a mixed response from viewers – with some annoyed that they were missing out on Jeremy Kyle.

Husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford fronted the This Morning extended special on Princess Eugenie’s big day.

Richard Bacon was an early guest on the show, which also featured Alison Hammond talking to well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.

Jeremy Kyle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Some viewers were disappointed to find scenes from St George’s Chapel in Windsor on their TV screens instead of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

I wanted to watch Jeremy Kyle and this is on instead 😔 — Melanie Dyer (@MelanieDyer84) October 12, 2018

Had no idea there was a royal wedding until I tried to watch Jeremy Kyle this morning — OJ (@OllieLast1) October 12, 2018

@jazzth0mps0n wrote: “Not happy that they haven’t put Jeremy Kyle on because of the royal wedding. That’s a joke. Didn’t even know there was a royal wedding.”

Not happy that they haven’t put Jeremy Kyle on because of the royal wedding… that’s a joke didn’t even know there was a royal wedding 🤔 — Jazz Thompson☀️ (@jazzth0mps0n) October 12, 2018

No #jeremykyle because of this royal wedding 😳😳😴😴😴 — Ursula ❤❤ (@ursulaamanda) October 12, 2018

Kimberley wrote: “So I’m looking forward to watching Jeremy Kyle and realise it’s been replaced by the royal wedding!”

So I'm looking forward to watching #JeremyKyle and realise it's been replaced by the royal wedding! 😡😡 — Kimberley (@Thatchickulike1) October 12, 2018

Other viewers objected to the Queen being called “Queenie” on ITV’s royal wedding coverage.

@Cordelia Meacher‏ wrote: “Please Eamonn Holmes, This Morning, ITV stop calling Her Majesty the Queen, ‘Queenie’ – It’s at best peculiar and at worst offensive!!”

And @JemThings wrote: “I like Eamonn Holmes but generally the ITV royal wedding coverage has been a little unprofessional. I get you have hours to fill, but ‘Queenie’ is a little disrespectful!”

https://twitter.com/JemThings/status/105068121900290048

But other viewers enjoyed the tone of the coverage.

@out_Of-Synch wrote: “The coverage on ITV is tremendous fun. Casual style … lots of, ‘Who is this? Could be anyone!’ A couple of flying hats have been shown. I’m enjoying it a lot.”

The coverage on itv is tremendous fun. Casual style … lots of ‘who is this? Could be anyone!’ A couple of flying hats have been shown. I’m enjoying it a lot 👍 — M (@out_of_synch) October 12, 2018

And‏ @suzysasha wrote: “Thank you for covering this. I love royal weddings. Eugenie looked stunning! Gorgeous dress and tiara. BBC should have covered it too. Shame on them!”

Thank you for covering this. I love Royal weddings. Eugenie looked stunning! Gorgeous dress and Tiara. BBC should have covered it too. Shame on them! — elizabeth scott (@suzysasha) October 12, 2018

Viewers saw Hammond ask one well-wisher whether she got “really starstruck and excitable” when meeting the royals.

“When you get a certain age things happen you know,” the woman replied.

“Bit too much information there!”, Hammond joked.

One advert which aired in the break plugged an album by Andrea Bocelli, the opera star who performed at the nuptials.

Really hoping This Morning keep their usual schedule resolutely untouched, and wedge in the wedding in between recipes for eggs, a make-over, and something about vaginal mesh law-suits. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 12, 2018

Earlier, Holmes had admitted of the wedding: “There’s no doubt it won’t be the same amount of audience or crowd that Meghan and Harry had but there’s still a lot of love and a lot of interest.

“What else would you be doing on this Friday morning? It’s very nice.”

© Press Association 2018