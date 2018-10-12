Cara Delevingne wears VERY bold outfit to the royal wedding

Cara Delevingne wears VERY bold outfit to the royal wedding12th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
She was among the many star guests at the ceremony in Windsor.
Cara Delevingne broke with convention as she wore a top hat with a suit to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
The model and actress was among a number of celebrity guests at the ceremony in Windsor on Friday, but stood out from the crowd thanks to her androgynous wedding attire.
Delevingne, 26, wore a shirt and tie with a tuxedo jacket, complete with tails, a cummerbund and slim-fitting, ankle-length trousers.
She completed her unconventional but striking wedding guest ensemble with heeled shoes.
Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were guests at the star-studded royal wedding, along with Robbie Williams and Ayda Field – whose six-year-old daughter Theodora was one of the bridesmaids – James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Ricky Martin, Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.
Moss, who was joined by her teenage daughter Lila Grace, sported a black and white polka dot skirt suit and hat with a net over her face.
Campbell, like Delevingne, played with the rules a little in a black dress with a cape, complete with a feathered hem on the cape and the skirt.
Moore looked sensational in a figure-hugging maroon dress and fascinator, which she had to hold in place as gusts of wind threatened to knock it off her head.
Goulding also battled with the strong breeze, keeping her pale blue hat in place.
The singer combined the headwear with a matching pale blue dress with billowing sleeves and a loose skirt, cinched in with a waist belt.
Field looked chic in an off-white suit jacket with a peplum hem and a pencil skirt, and a hat with a sizeable twisted detail positioned on the side.
Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John were both invited to the wedding, but neither could make it as they are both on tour.
