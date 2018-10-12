Cara Delevingne wears VERY bold outfit to the royal wedding

12th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

She was among the many star guests at the ceremony in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie wedding

Cara Delevingne broke with convention as she wore a top hat with a suit to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The model and actress was among a number of celebrity guests at the ceremony in Windsor on Friday, but stood out from the crowd thanks to her androgynous wedding attire.

Delevingne, 26, wore a shirt and tie with a tuxedo jacket, complete with tails, a cummerbund and slim-fitting, ankle-length trousers.

Cara Delevingne (centre) arrives for the wedding (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She completed her unconventional but striking wedding guest ensemble with heeled shoes.

Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were guests at the star-studded royal wedding, along with Robbie Williams and Ayda Field – whose six-year-old daughter Theodora was one of the bridesmaids – James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Ricky Martin, Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

Moss, who was joined by her teenage daughter Lila Grace, sported a black and white polka dot skirt suit and hat with a net over her face.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Campbell, like Delevingne, played with the rules a little in a black dress with a cape, complete with a feathered hem on the cape and the skirt.

Naomi Campbell (Matt Crossick/PA)

Moore looked sensational in a figure-hugging maroon dress and fascinator, which she had to hold in place as gusts of wind threatened to knock it off her head.

Demi Moore (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Goulding also battled with the strong breeze, keeping her pale blue hat in place.

The singer combined the headwear with a matching pale blue dress with billowing sleeves and a loose skirt, cinched in with a waist belt.

Ellie Goulding (left) arrives at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Field looked chic in an off-white suit jacket with a peplum hem and a pencil skirt, and a hat with a sizeable twisted detail positioned on the side.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John were both invited to the wedding, but neither could make it as they are both on tour.



