Kaley Cuoco shares Big Bang Theory throwback as series nears its end

11th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The final episode will air next year.

Kaley Cuoco marriage

Kaley Cuoco shared a Big Bang Theory throwback as the popular US sitcom nears its end.

The show is in its 12th and final season, with the final episode due to air in 2019.

Cuoco, 32, has played the character of Penny since The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007 and, ahead of a new episode on Thursday, shared a picture from the show’s early days.

She posted an image from season one showing her grinning while seated at the controls of a camera.

The snap was captioned: “#tbt to season one @bigbangtheory_cbs I’m glad they didn’t let me shoot the show or we would have never gotten this far also gold Ugg’s were a big deal back then lol NEW EPISODE TONIGHT don’t miss it!”

Following the announcement in August that the Big Bang Theory would end, Cuoco said she was “drowning in tears”.

Starring Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory centres on a group of scientists and their relationships, and debuted in 2007.

The programme will end in May 2019 after 279 episodes, and will be the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.

