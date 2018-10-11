Israeli court orders New Zealand women to pay damages over axed Lorde show

11th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab appealed to the singer in an open letter to 'join the artistic boycott of Israel'.

Israel Lorde

Two New Zealand women have been ordered to pay more than $12,000 (£9,000) in damages for allegedly helping persuade the pop singer Lorde to cancel a performance in Israel.

An Israeli court made the ruling under a law that allows civil lawsuits against anyone who calls for a boycott against the country.

The ruling is believed to be the first time the 2011 law has been applied.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – Los Angeles
New Zealand singer Lorde cancelled a performance in Israel (PA)

The two New Zealanders, Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab, appealed to the singer in an open letter to “join the artistic boycott of Israel”. Lorde acknowledged the letter and cancelled her show days later.

Three Israeli ticket holders filed the suit, claiming the cancellation by the New Zealand performer had caused emotional distress.

Their lawyer, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, said the decision sends a message that boycotting Israel carries a price.

© Press Association 2018

