Strictly star Stacey Dooley misses honours ceremony at Buckingham Palace

The broadcaster was due to receive an MBE at Thursday's ceremony.

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley missed a ceremony at Buckingham Palace where she was due to receive an MBE.

In a post on her Instagram story on Thursday, Dooley said she was on her way to Northampton, where she is due to appear at Royal & Derngate Theatre for a show entitled An Evening with Stacey Dooley.

The broadcaster was due to receive an award for her “services to broadcasting” at the palace on Thursday, where recipients included BBC veteran Kate Adie and heroes from the London Bridge attack.

In an article for the BBC, Dooley said she was “delighted” to be included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours after the awards were announced in June.

It is understood that Buckingham Palace staff were made aware that Dooley would not be able to attend and will have to rearrange.

On Wednesday, Ms Dooley posted on her Instagram story that she was on her way to Manchester Opera House for the third night of her book tour.

She said she had been rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing earlier in the day.

Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton will be dancing the foxtrot on Saturday night.

