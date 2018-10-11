Jessie J remains silent on Channing Tatum romance rumours

11th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The potential pair have been trending on Twitter as fans try to get their heads around the unlikely match.

1d26ae13-0114-4d14-99c6-cadfaed05831

Jessie J has appeared to ignore the buzz around her rumoured relationship with Channing Tatum as she took to social media to remind fans of a forthcoming album.

The British pop star and the Hollywood actor are reported to have been dating for a few months, according to American publication Us Weekly.

The news of their suspected dalliance comes six months after Magic Mike star Tatum, 38, announced his split from wife Jenna Dewan.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle World Premiere – London
Channing Tatum (Ian West/PA)

Jessie, 30, seemed to take no notice of the speculation – which led to both herself and Tatum trending on Twitter – as she posted a picture of her new Christmas album cover on Instagram.

Along with the festive promotional snap, she simply commented with its release date, October 26.

View this post on Instagram

O C T O B E R 2 6 T H 🌍 💽🎄💋

A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo was among those commenting on the unlikely relationship on Twitter.

She wrote: “All I can hear is right now is Jessie J singing “Ch-ch-ch-ch-Channing Tatum.”

It appears to be unknown how or when Jessie and Tatum met, but a source told Us Weekly: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

The reported romance comes after an onlooker tweeted they had spotted the two stars together in a bar last week.

The tweet read: “Channing Tatum and Jessie J are in the same bar as me and I just tried to take a picture and his body guard stop me quicker than I could focus my camera.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING
[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches
UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gale-force winds forecast on DAY of royal wedding

Gale-force winds forecast on DAY of royal wedding
SEVERE weather warning in place for the ENTIRE country as storm set to hit sooner than expected

SEVERE weather warning in place for the ENTIRE country as storm set to hit sooner than expected
Exciting news as there is a new member of the Xposé family

Exciting news as there is a new member of the Xposé family
Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance

Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance
Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way