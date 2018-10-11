Kylie announces NEW dates for Belfast and Dublin gigs

11th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star had been due to perform in the two cities this week but cancelled due to a throat infection.

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park - London

New dates have been announced for two Kylie Minogue concerts in Belfast and Dublin.

The Australian star had been due to perform in the two cities this week.

But the gigs were cancelled due to the 50-year-old singer battling a throat infection.

Fresh dates in December were announced on Thursday morning.

Kylie will perform at the 3Arena Dublin on December 3 and at SSE Arena Belfast on December 5.

All original tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates.

On Sunday, Kylie apologised to her fans via Twitter.

“I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain,” she said.

“We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding.”

The star is touring her Golden album this autumn in the UK and Ireland.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way

Ashley Banjo and wife to become parents after 'difficult journey'
Ashley Banjo and wife to become parents after 'difficult journey'

Gale-force winds forecast on DAY of royal wedding
Gale-force winds forecast on DAY of royal wedding

SEVERE weather warning in place for the ENTIRE country as storm set to hit sooner than expected

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance

Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance
UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches

UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches
[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING
Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way
Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way