Channel 4 and Stonewall team up for 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day

Celebrities and influential figures will take over the continuity announcements on Channel 4 to mark the day.

TV presenter Anna Richardson, Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and stylist Gok Wan are among the celebrities appearing on Channel 4 to mark the 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day.

The broadcaster has teamed up with Stonewall to celebrate the day on October 11.

It will see celebrities and influential figures take over the continuity announcements to celebrate coming out as LGBTQ.

The announcements will play out throughout the day, providing links between programmes on Channel 4, E4 and More4.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke (PA)

The line-up of special guests also includes the CEO of Stonewall, Ruth Hunt, journalist Paris Lees, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, comedian Suzi Ruffell, presenter and author June Sarpong and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

As they take over the Channel 4’s continuity announcer’s mic, each guest will offer their support to those who have revealed or are struggling to reveal their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Some will also share their own experiences of coming out.

Naked Attraction host Richardson thanks her friends and family for their support when she announced that she had fallen in love with another woman.

Locke recalls coming out on his hit show, while Hunt reveals she came out in 1993 after watching the episode of Brookside that featured the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss on British television.

The announcements will begin from approximately 10.10am.

Angus Wyatt, commercial development manager and chair of 4Pride (Channel 4’s LGBT+ staff network), said: “We often hear from people who have been inspired and helped by Channel 4 programmes to make the difficult and courageous decision to come out to their loved ones.

“National Coming Out Day is not about forcing people to come out, it is about showing people who may be questioning their sexuality or gender identity that there are so many of us who have made that step, and for whom it has got better.

“We are incredibly proud to have worked with Stonewall and our special guests to once again celebrate diversity and support those coming out as LGBTQ.”

Gok Wan (PA)

Stonewall UK’s director of communications Lucy Abell said: “We’re thrilled to have worked with Channel 4 to mark National Coming Out Day through the voices of a diverse range of LGBT people and allies.

“We hope these inspiring stories remind people there is no right or wrong way to come out and that – crucially – it should only happen when a person feels ready. These stories show how far we have come, but also how much more there is still to do until all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people are accepted without exception.”

© Press Association 2018