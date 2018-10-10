Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash film can be released following court ruling

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Band members made a 'blood oath' not to exploit the group's name after a 1977 plane crash that killed its lead singer and songwriter, Ronnie Van Zant.

Lynyrd Skynyrd-Blood Oath-Lawsuit

A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions not to profit over the plane crash that killed its founding members.

The case involves a movie called Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.

Members of Lynyrd Skynyard in 2005, lead singer Johnny Van Zant, centre, guitarists Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington
Members of Lynyrd Skynyard in 2005, lead singer Johnny Van Zant, centre, guitarists Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington (AP Photo/John Russell)

A lower court judge decided previously the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after a 1977 plane crash that killed its lead singer and songwriter, Ronnie Van Zant and two other memebers.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed that decision, letting the movie be distributed.

A lawyer for the movie’s makers called the ruling “a victory for filmmakers, artists, journalists, readers, viewers and the marketplace of ideas”.

The lawsuit was brought by Van Zant’s widow and others, including founding band member Allen Collins.

© Press Association 2018

