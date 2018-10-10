Fans in stitches as Corrie's Tracy punches Steve during wedding dance

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Tracy lost her temper after finding out Steve had cheated.

Simon Gregson

Coronation Street viewers said they were screaming with laughter as Tracy Barlow punched her new husband Steve McDonald in the face at their wedding.

The couple’s road to the altar has been a rocky one, with Steve (Simon Gregson) cheating on Tracy (Kate Ford) after mistakenly thinking she had given him a free pass to do so.

She finds out and could not resist thumping her new husband during their first dance.

The pair were performing the famous routine from Dirty Dancing, but instead of leaping into Steve’s arms for the lift, Tracy hauled her arm back and punched his face.

“How on EARTH did the cast manage to film that punch without laughing I’m hysterical,” said one person on Twitter.

“OH MY GOD. I CAN BARELY BREATHE. SCREAMING!!” posted another.

One viewer thanked the ITV soap for serving up some “light relief”.

“I havent laughed so much in ages that was some punch Tracy gave Steve,” the person said.

“I don’t remember that punch in dirty dancing,” joked another fan.

“Omfg best moment in any soap ever so far this year, crying,” tweeted another amused viewer.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

