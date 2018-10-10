Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez dazzle at LFF premiere

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Viola and Michelle's new film opened the festival.

Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez

Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez turned heads as they arrived at the opening gala of the London Film Festival.

The stars’ latest film, Widows, officially opened the glitzy annual event.

Davis looked stunning as she stepped out in Leicester Square in a form-fitting, floor-length red dress.

Viola Davis at London Film Festival
Viola Davis (PA)

Th gown left one shoulder bare and the actress held onto a matching clutch.

Rodriguez also stood out in her elegant white dress, which featured cape-like sleeves and cut outs at the side.

Michelle Rodriguez on the red carpet
Michelle Rodriguez (PA)

Heist thriller Widows was directed by Steve McQueen and will be released in the UK on November 6. 

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way
[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way
Maid of honour was inspired to lose ELEVEN stone after seeing 'horrific' photo in the dress

Maid of honour was inspired to lose ELEVEN stone after seeing 'horrific' photo in the dress
UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches

UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches
Exciting news as there is a new member of the Xposé family

Exciting news as there is a new member of the Xposé family
Exciting news as there is a new member of the Xposé family

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING