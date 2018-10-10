Austin Powers star Verne Troyer's death was suicide - LA coroner

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actor had battled alcoholism.

Verne Troyer death

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer’s death was suicide, a coroner in Los Angeles has said.

The US actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the spy comedy franchise, had openly battled alcoholism and died aged 49 in April.

Troyer, who was born with a form of dwarfism that stopped him growing past 2ft 8ins, spent the final three weeks of his life in hospital in Los Angeles for alcohol intoxication.

Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer’s death has been ruled suicide by a coroner in Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)

Following an autopsy and further tests, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said on Wednesday Troyer died on April 21 from the effects of alcohol.

They ruled his death was a suicide.

Following Troyer’s death, tributes flooded in from fellow celebrities.

American glamour model Carmen Electra shared a snap of the two of them on Instagram in which she can be seen holding Troyer in her arms.

The Baywatch actress simply posted “R.I.P Verne Troyer” along with the image.

West Wing star Marlee Matlin took to Twitter in the wake of the news, describing him as having a “lovely smile with a caring and big heart”.

Singer Vanilla Ice and American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also posted images of themselves with Troyer following the news of his death.

As well as Austin Powers, Troyer, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, starred in films including Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone and Men In Black.

© Press Association 2018

