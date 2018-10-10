Roger Waters calls Brazil election candidate neo-fascist

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The former Pink Floyd member took aim at Jair Bolsonaro, who is the leading candidate in Brazil's presidential election this month.

Roger Waters live at the O2 Arena

British rock star Roger Waters has caused a stir in Brazil after calling the leading candidate in October’s presidential election a neo-fascist.

A big screen behind the stage at Waters’s concert in Sao Paulo on Tuesday showed the words “Resist neo-fascism” and then displayed a list of names — including that of Jair Bolsonaro.

The crowd of more than 40,000 fans at the Allianz Parque stadium was split, with some cheering the former Pink Floyd member while others booed.

Waters also displayed “Not Him” on the big screen, the slogan of a movement against the right-wing candidate.

Mr Bolsonaro won the first-round of Brazil’s presidential elections with 46%.

His adversary in the October 28 run-off will be left-leaning Fernando Haddad, who had 29%.

Waters is touring in Brazil until October 30.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way
Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches
UPDATE: Met Éireann have just UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Callum approaches

SEVERE weather warning in place for the ENTIRE country as storm set to hit sooner than expected

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap
HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland

UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland
[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING
[PIC] The ultimate party dress has just landed in Zara and it is STUNNING

[PIC] This bargain Zara jacket is PERFECT for the awful weather that's coming our way