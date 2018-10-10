Ashley Banjo and wife to become parents after 'difficult journey'

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The dancer's wife is expecting a baby girl.

Ashley Banjo

Ashley Banjo has announced that he and his wife Francesca are expecting a baby girl after a “difficult journey”.

The Diversity star, 30, posted a picture on Instagram of the couple clutching a sonogram image, with a pair of tiny pink boots hanging around his neck.

I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say! I don’t know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are. It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world… A little girl! I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here – my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world. I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered! Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie 🙏🏼🙌🏽😄❤️ #firstbaby #nextchapter #family

“I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!!” he said.

“Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say!

“I don’t know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are.

“It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world… A little girl!”

The dancer went on: “I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow.

“Especially this woman right here – my wife and my rock.

“You are going to be the best mum in the world.

“I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered!”

“Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie #firstbaby#nextchapter #family,” he said.

Banjo and his wife have been together for 13 years.

