Rita Simons to star in production of The House On Cold Hill

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she is 'thrilled' to be joining the play.

Rita Simons

Former EastEnder Rita Simons is set to star on stage in Peter James’ The House On Cold Hill.

The actress, best known for playing Albert Square’s Roxy, will be joined by Holby City’s Joe McFadden and fellow EastEnder Charlie Clements in the play, which starts next year.

Hollyoaks’ Persephone Swales-Dawson has also joined the production.

Joe McFadden at an event
Joe McFadden (PA)

The ghostly mystery is based on James’ 2015 book.

It follows the Harcourt family – Ollie (McFadden), Caro (Simons) and their daughter Jade (Swales-Dawson) – as they move into the house of their dreams, which has been empty for the last 40 years.

However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares, as they begin to sense that they aren’t the only residents at Cold Hill.

Simons said: “I am really thrilled to be starring in The House On Cold Hill along side such great actors as Joe, Charlie, Persephone and the rest the cast.

“I could not put it down when I first read the script – it’s a brilliant and modern day supernatural thriller that had me totally gripped and occasionally jumping out of my seat. I can’t wait to see audiences hopefully have the same reaction to it, in theatres around the UK.”

The productipon will be touring the UK from January 2019.

© Press Association 2018

