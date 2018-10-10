Roger Daltrey's old Rolls going under the hammer

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The car is expected to fetch between £165,000 and £185,000.

Roger Daltrey

A Rolls-Royce once owned by The Who’s Roger Daltrey is set to be sold at auction.

The 1966 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Flying Spur Sports Saloon is expected to fetch between £165,000 and £185,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

Daltrey bought the car in the early 70s from Peter Vernon-Kell, who was also part of The Who early on, and kept it for around five years.

Roger Daltrey's old car
Roger Daltrey’s old car (H&H Classics)

The Rolls-Royce features unmarked regal red coachwork teamed with a cream hide interior and red carpets.

The car, which is offered from a private collection, will be sold by H&H Classics at Duxford on October 17.

© Press Association 2018

