Katie Price ARRESTED on suspicion of drink-driving

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The former glamour model remains at a south London police station.

Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere - London

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The former glamour model and mother-of-five remains at a south London police station following the alleged incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 2am, British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

Katie Price
The former glamour model is being detained at a police station in south London (Ian West/PA)

“A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.

“Officers from the Met investigate. Inquiries continue.”

The former I’m A Celebrity star has tied the knot three times, most recently to Kieran Hayler. The couple split earlier this year.



© Press Association 2018

