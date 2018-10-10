Gladys Knight performs moving tribute to Aretha Franklin at the AMAs

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Franklin died in August.

2018 American Music Awards - Show

Gladys Knight led an emotional tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Franklin died aged 76 in August following a battle with cancer and her legacy was honoured at one of the biggest nights in American music on Tuesday.

At the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Knight, herself considered a giant of soul music, was joined on stage by Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans for a medley of gospel-style songs, including Amazing Grace.

Knight, who performed You’ll Never Walk Alone at Franklin’s funeral, said: “It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honour our late queen and sister, Aretha.

Gladys Knight performs Amazing Grace
Gladys Knight performs Amazing Grace (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.”

As Knight finished her song, McClurkin entered with Climbing Higher Mountains before Winans led the audience with the hymn Mary Don’t You Weep (Pharaoh’s Army).

By the time Ledisi was performing How I Got Over, many members of the audience were in the aisles dancing.

Bringing the evening to a close, host Tracee Ellis Ross said: “We love you, Aretha.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland

Dublin school CLOSED after student makes serious threat
Dublin school CLOSED after student makes serious threat

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap
[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap

HSE issue urgent alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

IKEA issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

IKEA issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland

UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland
Maid of honour was inspired to lose ELEVEN stone after seeing 'horrific' photo in the dress

Maid of honour was inspired to lose ELEVEN stone after seeing 'horrific' photo in the dress
Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way
Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland