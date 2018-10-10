The main winners from the American Music Awards

10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The awards are voted for by fans.

Taylor Swift Reputation stadium tour - London

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards (AMAs), scooping artist of the year.

The Reputation singer was joined on four prizes by her friend Camila Cabello, whose gongs included best new artist.

Elsewhere, Cardi B won three awards while the late rapper XXXTentacion was honoured posthumously.

Here are the main winners:

Favourite rap artist – Cardi B

Pop/rock male – Post Malone

Tour of the Year- Taylor Swift

Soul/R&B Male – Khalid

Pop/Rock song – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Country female – Carrie Underwood

Adult contemporary – Shawn Mendes

Favourite duo pop/rock – Migos

Favourite album Soul/R&B – XXXTentacion

Pop/rock album of the year – Taylor Swift (Reputation)

New artist – Camila Cabello

Artist of the year – Taylor Swift

