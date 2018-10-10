The main winners from the American Music Awards

The main winners from the American Music Awards10th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The awards are voted for by fans.
Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards (AMAs), scooping artist of the year.
The Reputation singer was joined on four prizes by her friend Camila Cabello, whose gongs included best new artist.
Elsewhere, Cardi B won three awards while the late rapper XXXTentacion was honoured posthumously.
Here are the main winners:
Favourite rap artist – Cardi B
Pop/rock male – Post Malone
Tour of the Year- Taylor Swift
Soul/R&B Male – Khalid
Pop/Rock song – Camila Cabello (Havana)
Country female – Carrie Underwood
Adult contemporary – Shawn Mendes
Favourite duo pop/rock – Migos
Favourite album Soul/R&B – XXXTentacion
Pop/rock album of the year – Taylor Swift (Reputation)
New artist – Camila Cabello
Artist of the year – Taylor Swift
© Press Association 2018