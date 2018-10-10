XXXTentacion wins posthumous award at the AMAs

He was shot dead aged 20.

2018 American Music Awards - Show

XXXTentacion was honoured at the American Music Awards (AMAs), winning a posthumous gong.

The rapper, who was gunned down in Florida in June aged 20, was recognised for his album 17.

It won favourite record in the soul/R&B category, seeing off competition from Khalid and SZA.

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra, accepted the prize on stage.

Fighting back tears, she said: “I am honoured. On behalf of my son, I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and everyone who made this possible. Thanks guys, I appreciate it.”

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership in South Florida in June.

Officials said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times.

The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing 50,000 US dollars (£37,900). Four men are accused of his death.

XXXTentacion is one of three high-profile rappers to die this year, alongside Lil Peep and Mac Miller.

