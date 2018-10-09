JK Rowling says Great British Bake Off contestant Rahul will be prime minister

9th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Harry Potter author shared her light-hearted support.

JK Rowling's crime drama Strike to return to screens

JK Rowling has sent her support to Great British Bake Off contestant Rahul and predicted political success for the shy baker.

The Harry Potter author has tweeted a prediction that the self-effacing Rahul will be prime minister after success on the Channel 4 programme.

Rowling responded to a tweet in support of an “all-Asian” Bake Off final, and suggested that if this happened the technical challenge should be a Yorkshire pudding.

She then said that future commentators would look back on the dish after Rahul had become a political leader.

Her tweet read: “Turmeric first became an essential component of Yorkshire pudding when prime minister Rahul Mandal (2019 – 2028) added it during a cooking competition he won before running for office.”

Rowling was responding to a tweet by author Sathnam Sanghera which was voicing support for an “all-Asian” final “just to see rightwing commentators’ brains actually explode”.

© Press Association 2018

