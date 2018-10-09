Kate Silverton says she is life-long 'tomboy' after Jessica Rabbit performance

The BBC presenter said she was self-conscious about the 'sultry' foxtrot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Kate Silverton has said the role of being “sexy and seductive” is new to her after being a tomboy all her life.

The BBC presenter was praised by Strictly Come Dancing judges for her slow foxtrot with partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The newsreader was described by Craig Revel Horwood as “sultry, sexy, seductive”, to the shock of Silverton.

Speaking on It Takes Two, Silverton said her performance as Jessica Rabbit was outside her comfort zone.

She said: “I’ve been so used to being a tomboy most of my life. I quite like it now though.”

Silverton and her partner performed to Why Don’t You Do Right? from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which earned them 29 points in Movie Week.

The presenter said that she felt “so self-conscious” during the dress-rehearsal when asked to extend her leg from behind the curtain.

She will next dance the Samba to Africa by Toto.

