Kanye West to visit Trump to discuss gang violence and prison reform

9th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper recently closed a Saturday Night Live show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

SNL Trump

Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Ms Sanders said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2016
Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2016 (Seth Wenig/AP)

The White House has not said when West will visit.

Mr Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a Saturday Night Live show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Mr Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland

The internet has been left SHOCKED by this woman's list of INSANE rules for her boyfriend
The internet has been left SHOCKED by this woman's list of INSANE rules for her boyfriend

[PICS] Weve found the PERFECT party dress and its just 25
[PICS] Weve found the PERFECT party dress and its just 25

[PIC] Dee Devlin looks STUNNING as she shows off growing baby bump in new snap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Una Healy spotted hand-in-hand with NEW man following split from Ben

[PIC] Una Healy spotted hand-in-hand with NEW man following split from Ben

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way

Public URGED to stay in touch with the weather as FEROCIOUS looking beast is on the way
SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland

SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland
Dublin school CLOSED after student makes serious threat

Dublin school CLOSED after student makes serious threat
Dublin school CLOSED after student makes serious threat

UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland