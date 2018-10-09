Deezer reveals The Greatest Showman is most streamed album of 2018 in UK

The figures were released to mark the first National Album Day this month.

The Greatest Showman is the most streamed album of the year in the UK, figures from Deezer have shown.

The album, which features tracks from the hit movie performed by cast members including Hugh Jackman, beat the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, George Ezra and Dua Lipa to top the global music streaming service’s list.

The album has enjoyed huge success since the film was released in December 2017, and saw a huge 320% stream boost in June 2018.

The list of 2018’s most streamed albums in the UK was compiled to mark the first National Album Day on October 13.

Sheeran’s Divide was second while American rapper Post Malone took third place with Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Ezra was fourth with Staying At Tamara’s, Dua Lipa’s self-titled album was fifth and late rapper XXXTentacion was sixth with ?.

Rapper Eminem took seventh with Revival, followed by Glory Days: The Platinum Edition by Little Mix, Camila Cabello’s debut Camila, and XXXTentacion’s 17.

The data also showed that 60% of the artists in the UK top 20 albums are rap artists.

As well as coming seventh with Revival, US star Eminem is the artist who features most frequently, taking up three spots in the top 20.

His albums Curtain Call: The Hits and Kamikaze were 19th and 20th.

Sulinna Ong, global VP of Artist Marketing, said: “Streaming allows artists the flexibility to present their music in whatever configuration makes most sense to them for release – be that a single, EP, mixtape or album. And for many artists and their fans, the album still continues to be an important concept.

“We can see the appreciation and appetite users still have for albums and we make sure to profile them and that there is an extensive selection to suit every taste.”

The first National Album Day on October 13 is being organised jointly by ERA (Entertainment Retailers Association) and the BPI (British Phonographic Industry).

