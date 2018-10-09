Taylor Swift to open rap-dominated American Music Awards

Taylor Swift will open a rap-dominated American Music Awards with her first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Swift is set to sing I Did Something Bad from her Reputation album at a ceremony where she will be up against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone for the coveted artist of the year prize.

The 28-year-old is nominated in four categories and will overtake Whitney Houston for the most AMAs won by a female artist if she triumphs in three of them.

Taylor Swift will perform at the opening of the American Music Awards (Ben Birchall/PA)

This year’s AMAs, touted as the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, are dominated by rap music, with Drake and Cardi B leading the way on eight nominations each.

They are followed by Sheeran and Malone, who are both on six.

British star Dua Lipa is up against Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid and the late rapper XXXTentacion for new artist.

As well as Swift, other performers on the night include Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

There will also be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died in August.

The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9.

