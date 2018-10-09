Poldark and The Crown boosting UK economy with tourism - report

The report was commissioned by the British Film Institute,

British TV series such as Poldark, Downton Abbey and The Crown are adding millions to the UK tourism economy, according to a new report.

A report commissioned by the British Film Institute (BFI) says that popular home-grown productions contribute to a surge in inbound tourists, who spent an estimated £266.2 million in 2016 alone.

Minister for the Creative Industries, Margot James, said: “The UK is a creative powerhouse for producing many award-winning films, shows and video games enjoyed by millions globally.”

The overall economic impact is estimated to be even greater, with thousands of hours of work created by the lure of popular locations from famous shows.

Successful British films such as Harry Potter, Paddington and Kingsman attracted tourism spending in the region of £597.7 million in 2016.

This boost in tourism has supported more than 13,000 jobs and yielded tax revenues of £194.9 million in the same year, according to the study.

This is according to a report compiled by analysts Olsberg SPI with Nordicity, examining the impact of tax relief on the screen sector of the UK economy.

