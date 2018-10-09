Brexit is a headache, says Springwatch star Chris Packham

9th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter said Brexit is problematic from a conservationist and environmentalist point of view.

Chris Packham

Springwatch star Chris Packham has said he is concerned about the environmental impact of Brexit.

The wildlife presenter, 57, said the whole issue is “a headache”, regardless of which side you are on.

Packham, who recently took part in the People’s Walk For Wildlife to highlight the huge decline in certain species’ numbers, told Radio Times magazine: “European legislation has been enormously valuable to us in terms of things like the Birds Directive and Habitats Directive (that) protect habitat and species in the UK.

“Secondly, we talk about the missing millions in terms of birds in our countryside, we’re about to entertain the missing millions in terms of funding.

“NGOs like the RSPB are going to be millions of pounds short of funding they would have got from Europe.”

The star, 57, added: “So from the conservationist and environmentalist point of view, Brexit is a headache, whether you’re pro-leaving or pro-staying.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Car hijacker attacks young mum and son at St James' hospital

UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland
UPDATE: Fears of VERY serious weather event on the cards for Ireland

6 surprising ways to relieve the AGONISING pain of toothache
6 surprising ways to relieve the AGONISING pain of toothache

Strictly's Seann and Katya apologise for 'one-off mistake' after KISSING snap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick
SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland

SERIOUS weather event on the cards as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland
[PICS] Weve found the PERFECT party dress and its just 25

[PICS] Weve found the PERFECT party dress and its just 25
Met Éireann issue warning as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn next week

Met Éireann issue warning as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn next week
Met Éireann issue warning as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn next week

Car hijacker attacks young mum and son at St James' hospital