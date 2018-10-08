Viewers THRILLED as evil Kim Tate returns to Emmerdale

The character was last seen escaping in a helicopter after trying to kill her stepson.

Emmerdale fans were thrilled with the return of villain Kim Tate to the village after almost 20 years away.

The scheming character (played by Claire King) appeared on the ITV soap between 1989 and 1999, during which time she attempted murder, faked her own death and stood by as her husband died. She was last seen escaping in a helicopter after trying to kill her stepson.

But she was back in the Dales on Monday, and viewers were delighted to see she was as nasty as ever, with plans for revenge and to get Home Farm back.

“Loved seeing @claireking101 as Kim Tate back in #Emmerdale she’s as evil as ever mhwahahahahaha,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Loved seeing @claireking101 as Kim Tate back in #Emmerdale she’s as evil as ever 👹 mhwahahahahaha — Ｎｅｗｔ🎃 (@newt_kiters) October 8, 2018

“Evil As Ever this is just so exciting,” said another, who added the hashtag “#TheBitchIsBack”.

“Great to see Kim back and so delightfully Evil,” another wrote.

“@claireking101 is fantastic it’s great to have the Queen of home Farm back again hope this well will leave it open for a full time return.”

@emmerdale great to see Kim back and so delightfully Evil @claireking101 is fantastic it’s great to have the Queen of home Farm back again hope this well will leave it open for a full time return #Emmerdale #KimTate — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) October 8, 2018

“Brilliant loved her,” gushed another impressed viewer.

#emmerdale Kim Tate is back or should i say the bitch is back 😀 after 20yrs brilliant loved her. #Claireking — agnes watson (@agneswatson41) October 8, 2018

King has said she is thrilled to be back to reap more havoc.

“As there are still some familiar faces from 20 years ago it’s felt like coming home and I couldn’t have had a more lovely welcome from such a talented cast and crew, so thank you everyone!” she said recently.

“It’s literally been a blast!”

Emmerdale continues on Virgin Media One.





© Press Association 2018