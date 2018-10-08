Ariana Grande shares topless photo of herself covered in paint

8th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said she had shared the photo before but then deleted it.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has shared a risque picture showing her topless and covered in body paint.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the singer, 25, with her arms above her head, and streaks of white, blue and pink paint on her arms, torso and chest.

The Side To Side singer told her 130 million followers on the site that she had shared the image before but deleted it.

“Titty paint,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#ivepostedthisanddeleteditbefore #iknow#itsokay #maybeitllstaythistime#whoknows”.

Grande was previously seen in body paint in her God Is A Woman video.

The image went down a storm with fans, many of whom posted messages saying “beautiful” and “Queen”.

“Gorgeous and stunning,” gushed another.

