Lee Ryan feeling positive despite being booted off Strictly

8th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer received his marching orders after losing a dance-off with Charles Venn and Karen Clifton.

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Lee Ryan has said he prefers to think of his cup as “half full, never half empty” after getting eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Blue singer, 35, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were shown the door after losing out in a dance-off with Charles Venn and Karen Clifton on Sunday night’s results show.

Speaking on spin-off programme It Takes Two, Ryan said he was feeling OK about leaving although he thought he “had more to give”.

The singer, who was chatting on the phone as he jetted to Madeira for a job, told host Zoe Ball: “I feel very grateful to even have had the opportunity to be on the show.

“The cup’s half full as they say, never half empty.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Official Lee Ryan Instagram (@officialleeryan) on

He went on: “I always did better in the dance-off. Maybe I just perform better under pressure.”

Many viewers said Ryan did not deserve to be in the bottom two.

However, he said he took it all “with a pinch of salt”.

“It’s an entertainment show and it was entertaining to be on it,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

