Twenty One Pilots battle Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for number one

The American pop-rock duo go head to head with the soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

Twenty One Pilots must fend off competition from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to secure the top position in this week’s album chart.

The American rock-pop duo are currently at number one with their fifth album, Trench, according to the Official Charts Company’s midweek report.

The Ohio-based band must maintain their lead of nearly 6,000 combined sales over the soundtrack to A Star Is Born, which features original songs by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

make the right decision today at your local record store, online, or wherever cds are sold. our new album TRENCH is out now. pic.twitter.com/65OeAvtnOK — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) October 6, 2018

Both albums were released on Friday and while Twenty One Pilots lead on physical formats and streaming, Gaga and Cooper have more digital downloads as of Monday.

Sir Rod Stewart’s well-received LP Blood Red Roses moves from number one to three and The Greatest Showman soundtrack slips to fourth place, ending a 39-week run in the top three.

Liverpudlian post-punk group Echo & The Bunnymen sit at number six with The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon. If they can hold the spot until Friday the album will give them their highest placing in 31 years.

Lady Gaga appearing alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (Warner Bros./PA)

Over on the singles chart, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s five-week run at number one may soon come to an end.

Their single Promises looks set to be knocked from the top spot by grime and hip hop duo Dave and Fredo, whose track Funky Friday is only 2,000 combined sales behind.

After failing to topple Promises last week, Marshmello’s Happier featuring Bastille slips to number three.

I Love It by Kanye West and Lil Pump drops a spot to number four while Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, taken from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, sits at number five.

