Fans and royalty turn out for Montserrat Caballe's funeral in Barcelona

8th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Her family said Ms Caballe will be buried at the Sant Andreu cemetery, next to her parents.

Spain Obit Caballe

Royalty, political leaders and fans are attending the funeral in Barcelona of Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe.

The 85-year-old died on Saturday at a hospital in the Catalan capital where she had been since September.

Spain Montserrat Caballe
Queen Sofia of Spain arrives to attend the funeral service (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain’s Emeritus Queen Sofia attended the funeral on Monday in the Les Corts district of the Catalan capital.

Also present were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spanish tenor Jose Carreras and Catalan regional president Quim Torra.

She achieved international fame as an opera singer in the mid-1960s.

Later, she performed the duet Barcelona with Freddie Mercury from the rock group Queen and sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis.

© Press Association 2018

