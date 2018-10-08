Susanna Reid on Strictly's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones: It was just a kiss

The couple apologised after they were described as 'snogging like teenagers'.

Susanna Reid has appeared to defend the kiss between Strictly Come Dancing couple Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, saying that “we’ve all had a few drinks and had a kiss”.

Walsh, who is in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, and Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, were pictured in the Sun kissing on a night out.

The Strictly pair later addressed the images, saying they had made a mistake.

In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for. — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) October 7, 2018

Reid said on Good Morning Britain: “It was just a kiss, and they’d had a few drinks, we’ve all had a few drinks.”

She added: “We’ve all had a few drinks and had a kiss, haven’t we?”

Her co-star Richard Arnold said: “I think it’s possibly the fact they had partners waiting in the wings, that’s the real issue.”

Showbiz reporter Arnold also questioned whether Strictly fans will vote for the couple to remain in the competition next week.

Comedian Walsh, 32, and Jones, 29, had also been pictured dancing in the street together, with an onlooker claiming to The Sun that they were “snogging like a pair of teenagers”.

I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship. — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 7, 2018

Walsh wrote on Twitter: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

“This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

Jones tweeted in a separate message: “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions.

“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

“I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Walsh and Jones are set to continue to dance together on the BBC show, where so far their routines have included a jive and a paso doble to The Matrix theme tune.

