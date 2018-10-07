Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching Toy Story tattoos

7th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The couple got engaged last year.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had matching tattoos of a phrase from Toy Story.

The English actress and the US singer, who announced their engagement last year, have had the words To Infinity And Beyond etched on their arms.

Jonas’ tattoo says To Infinity, while Game Of Thrones star Turner’s inking says & Beyond.

The sentence was used by the film franchise’s space ranger character Buzz Lightyear.

The pair showed off their markings in pictures shared to their Instagram Stories, and the image was also shared by the tattoo artist.

Turner, 22, and Jonas, 29, have been romantically linked since 2016.

They announced their engagement in October 2017.

© Press Association 2018

