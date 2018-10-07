Ireland's flag carrier airline appears on TV talent show The X Factor

Aer Lingus flew contestants to perform at the judges' houses in Los Angeles.

Ireland’s flag carrier airline has appeared on prime-time TV talent show The X Factor.

It sees aspiring singers compete to win a major recording contract.

Aer Lingus flew contestants to perform at the judges’ houses in Los Angeles.

They were bidding for a place in live shows which begin later this month .

Ruth Ranson, Aer Lingus director of communications, said: “Aer Lingus is proud to be an airline partner of The X Factor.

“We hope that The X Factor contestants enjoy taking to the skies with Aer Lingus.

“Our dedicated cabin crew, flight crew and ground staff, who go above and beyond every day to ensure our guests experience the very best service , were instrumental to ensuring the success of this partnership.”

Filming for the show took place at Heathrow’s Terminal 2, and included contestants checking-in for their flights, inside the Aer Lingus business class lounge and on board in the airline’s business class cabins.

The airline’s check-in agents and cabin crew also appeared on the show, revealing to the excited contestants where they would be flying.

The X Factor continues on Virgin Media One next weekend or catch up on tonight's show on Virgin Media Player now.



© Press Association 2018