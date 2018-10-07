Second celebrity is BOOTED out of Strictly Come Dancing

Susannah Constantine was the first to go.

Lee Ryan was given his marching orders from Strictly Come Dancing after his Cha Cha Cha failed to impress.

The Blue singer, 35, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were in the dance-off with Charles Venn and Karen Clifton after judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes.

He said of his exit: “Even though it’s been short, it seems like I’ve been here a long time because it’s been so intense. It’s been amazing.”

Lee Ryan and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova (Guy Levy/BBC)

Ryan, who performed a Cha Cha Cha to The Power Of Love from the film Back To The Future in movie week, said: “I love these guys. I absolutely love every single one of them. There’s so much love in everyone. It’s been a memory that I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Bychkova said: “Just stay the way you are because you’re such an amazing person and I love you so much.”

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli chose to save Casualty actor Venn and his dance partner Clifton, saying that they had been “the better dancers”.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have opted to save ex-EastEnders star Ryan after both couples performed their routines again.

Ryan is the second celebrity to get the boot this series, after Susannah Constantine was first to go.

He was the bookies favourite to leave after surviving last week’s dance-off.

On Saturday night, Strictly Come Dancing peaked with 10.4 million viewers and an average of 9.2 million, making its movie week special the most watched show across all channels on TV.

The X Factor, on Saturday night on ITV, was watched by 4.9 million and a peak of 5.4 million, up on last week.





© Press Association 2018