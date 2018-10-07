Iggy Azalea 'genuinely disappointed' as tour is cancelled

Iggy Azalea 'genuinely disappointed' as tour is cancelled7th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The star was due to hit the road for a tour of the US.
Iggy Azalea has told of her disappointment after cancelling her upcoming tour, telling fans: “The choice was out of my hands.”
The Fancy rapper, 28, was due to hit the road for a US tour on October 27 but the majority of those dates have been cancelled.
Azalea said on Twitter: “Believe me – i was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year – The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.
“I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.
“I love you.”
She continued: “All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”
