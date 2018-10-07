Tributes paid to The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson

He was best known for his role as Hershel Greene in the drama series.

Scott Wilson

Tributes have been paid to The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson, who has died aged 76.

The US actor was best known for his role as Hershel Greene in the drama series.

The show said in a statement posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 76.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you.”

Cast members paid tribute.

Actor Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, said on Twitter: “The time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become a part of… was a family.

“He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir and I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

Comedian Chris Hardwick, who hosted a live talk show following episodes of The Walking Dead, wrote on Instagram: “All of the best parts of Hershel Greene came from Scott – he was so incredibly sweet, warm, and wise.”

I am utterly broken hearted to hear about the passing of Scott Wilson this evening. We had just completed the NYCC Walking Dead panel on which the crowd erupted in cheers when Angela Kang announced that he’d be appearing on season 9 at some point. A little less than an hour later I got the terrible news. All of the best parts of Hershel Greene came from Scott—he was so incredibly sweet, warm, and wise. When we lost Hershel on the show it was a week after my own father passed away and when Scott came on Talking Dead he said so many kind and wonderful things to me afterwards that brought me great comfort. I really will miss him and the gentle, compassionate eyes that gave Hershel so much soul. I am so sad to know that the world is without him tonight. It’s important to me to let you know that we pretaped the first episode of Talking Dead last week when the cast members were in LA for the WD premiere screening so please know that is the only reason why we don’t pay our respects to him in our show tomorrow. #RIPScottWilson

Wilson’s credits also included roles in The Great Gatsby and In Cold Blood.

