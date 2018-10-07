Glastonbury's Emily Eavis 'blown away' by demand for tickets

7th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

There was no event this summer, with Glastonbury having a 'fallow year'.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 3

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis says she is “blown away” by the huge demand after tickets for next year’s event sold out in just over half an hour.

The festival’s organiser said it appeared that “record numbers” tried to get tickets.

There was no event this summer, with Glastonbury, at Worthy Farm, Somerset, having a “fallow year”, allowing the ground to recover.

Sir Paul McCartney is rumoured be on the bill in June next year.

Half an hour after putting tickets on sale, Eavis wrote on Twitter: “Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried.

“Thank you for your patience and incredible support and for those of you who missed out”.

The festival posted online that it wished “we could squeeze everybody in” but there will be a resale of any returned tickets in the spring.

