Sir Billy Connolly volunteers to be Parkinson's disease research 'guinea pig'

7th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian said he has spoken to researchers at Harvard University about aiding them in a stem cell study.

Sir Billy Connolly interview

Sir Billy Connolly has put himself forward to become a stem cell research “guinea pig” as part of efforts to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

The Glasgow-born comedian was diagnosed with the illness five years ago.

He says he has been in touch with scientists at Harvard University in Massachusetts, US, whose stem cell institute is a key leader in research into Parkinson’s.

The 75-year-old told the Mail on Sunday: “I’ve spoken to guys working on it at Harvard and told them I’ll be a guinea pig for them.

“I think they are going to take me up on that.”

Sir Billy was diagnosed with prostate cancer – for which he had successful surgery – in the same week he was told he had Parkinson’s, in 2013.

The disease is the first thing he thinks about every day, he told the newspaper.

He added: “The thing that I find hardest is coming to grips with the fact that it’s never going to go away.”

I've got no purpose in life: John McCririck speaks after shock TV appearance
Corrie boss teases HEARTBREAKING Christmas scenes on the cobbles
Irish forecaster predicts VERY unsettled weather for next week

Kerry Katona shares EMOTIONAL plea with fans to help find her missing cousin

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

[PICS] Weve found the PERFECT party dress and its just 25

