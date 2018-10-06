Kim Kardashian West shares teenage throwback picture

6th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West has shared a throwback picture of herself as a teenager.

The reality TV star, now 37, posted a snap of her as a 13-year-old.

The picture, shared on her Instagram page, shows her seated in a car wearing ripped jeans and holding a pager.

It was captioned: “The 90’s . Just me and my pager. sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin.”

Kardashian West is married to the rapper Kanye West and the couple have three children; daughters North, five, and Chicago, 10 months, and a son, two-year-old Saint.

Earlier this week she promised fans her Kanye’s new album is “worth the wait”, as she announced its release date had been pushed back.

Yandhi was thought to be dropping at the weekend but it did not materialise and many fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Kardashian West stepped in to say it will be out on November 23.

© Press Association 2018

