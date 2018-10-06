Fans confused as Drake waves Ireland flag in support of UFC star Conor McGregor

6th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

McGregor is preparing for a highly anticipated fight.

Drake new album

Drake waved an Ireland flag as he supported Conor McGregor at the fighter’s weigh-in ahead of a highly anticipated bout this weekend.

McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on Saturday in what is being billed as the biggest battle in UFC history.

As McGregor and his opponent faced off for a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday night, Drake was spotted draped in an Ireland flag on stage before embracing the Irish fighter.

A picture posted to the official UFC Twitter account later showed the Canadian rapper posing alongside McGregor.

McGregor also shared an image of the pair together.

The surprise partnership sparked confusion on Twitter, with one fan calling it “the most random thing you will see all day”.

