Jodie Whittaker to make TV history as new Doctor Who series kicks off

6th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

She has said she feels no pressure being the first woman to play the long-running role.

Doctor Who

Television history will be made when Doctor Who’s lead character is taken over by Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the role since it began 55 years ago.

The actress plays the 13th Doctor in the sci-fi series, picking up from where her predecessor Peter Capaldi left off.

Whittaker made a very brief debut as the Doctor in last year’s Christmas special when Capaldi’s version of the beloved character regenerated, but from Sunday, the role is all hers.

Her first full episode as the Doctor is aptly titled The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

The Broadchurch star, 36, will be joined by a new crew of companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Little has been given away about storylines for the new series, but a recent trailer shows the characters seen running away from explosions, walking through a desert and encountering unknown creatures.

This new era of Doctor Who will also include some changes, other than the obvious, for the Doctor.

Whittaker, whose casting was announced after the Wimbledon men’s final last summer, recently confessed she felt “woefully under-qualified” to take on such an important role.

However, she said that the programme’s executive producer Chris Chibnall wanted a “new perspective” on the time-travelling alien from the planet of Gallifrey.

She told The Big Issue: “That is the wonderful thing about these huge shoes I am filling.

“No one plays it the same. There is no pressure on me in that sense.”

Doctor Who airs at 6.45pm on Sunday October 7 on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Residents in Limerick WARNED not to drink tap water

Emmerdale fans in TEARS as RobRon wedding finally happens
Emmerdale fans in TEARS as RobRon wedding finally happens

EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death
EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

Irish supermarkets EXTEND recall of electric blankets

Irish supermarkets EXTEND recall of electric blankets
Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers

Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers
These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS
These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

Residents in Limerick WARNED not to drink tap water