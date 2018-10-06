Amy Schumer jokes on Instagram following her 'arrest' at Brett Kavanaugh protest

6th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has met with fierce resistance.

Snatched UK Screening - London

Amy Schumer joked on Instagram a day after she was reportedly arrested while protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US Supreme Court.

The comedian and actress is said to have been detained alongside the model Emily Ratajkowski during demonstrations in Washington DC on Thursday.

Mr Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for a place on the highest court in the United States, is accused of sexual assault while in high school. He denies the allegations.

After his nomination cleared a key hurdle in the Senate on Friday, Schumer shared a picture of herself at the march on Instagram, along with the caption: “Anyone need a date to any Montana weddings tomorrow? I’m fun at a wedding.”

Republican senator Steve Daines had earlier promised to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding in Montana in Saturday before flying back to Washington DC in case he is needed to secure Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination during a final vote the same day.

London-born Ratajkowski, 27, confirmed she was arrested while protesting against the nomination of Kavanaugh.

She shared a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol brandishing a sign reading “Respect female existence or expect our resistance”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Schumer, 37, told CNN she too had been arrested.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers
Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

Residents in Limerick WARNED not to drink tap water

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish supermarkets EXTEND recall of electric blankets

Irish supermarkets EXTEND recall of electric blankets
Irish woman found dead in pool in Croatia

Irish woman found dead in pool in Croatia
She's the one that they want: former Grease star joins Dancing On Ice

She's the one that they want: former Grease star joins Dancing On Ice
Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn

Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn
Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS