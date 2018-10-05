Emmerdale fans in TEARS as RobRon wedding finally happens

Emmerdale viewers were enthralled at the wedding that they thought might never happen.

Emmerdale fans unleashed tears of joy and relief as two of the soap’s most popular characters – Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden – finally got married.

The duo, dubbed RobRon, are part of one of the programme’s core storylines, and have faced their share of ups and downs over the years.

They were in the midst of exchanging vows last year when the big day was disrupted by a dramatic murder accusation.

However, their long-awaited nuptials went ahead, and seemingly without a hitch.

Aaron, played by Danny Miller, and Robert, played by Ryan Hawley, tied the knot in a pagoda in the village in front of friends and family, including Aaron’s devastated mother Chas (Lucy Pargeter) who earlier this week lost her new-born daughter.

Fans had been concerned that something else may happen to scupper proceedings, but they were thrilled with the outcome.

One emotional viewer wrote on Twitter: “Wow that was incredible! I don’t know what to say. I’ve been sat here for half an hour trying to write something.

“Congratulations to Mr & Mr Sugden Dingle! That #Robron episode was absolutely beautiful! Thank you so much to @DannyBMiller and Ryan, you are both incredible!!”

Another said: “Ryan Hawley & Daniel Miller are two fantastic characters who plays Robert & Aaron I think acting their both do each week is amazing to watch, I’m glad to see happy storyline at last for both of them , #emmerdale #Robron #RobronWedding.”

Others revealed that they were sat at home in tears.

One viewer wrote: “‘I love you, Mr Sugden-Dingle first’ I’m crying, I love them so much, they are perfect husbands #Emmerdale #Robron #RobronWedding.”

“Im not crying, you’re crying #emmerdale #robron,” another said.

“That was so perfect, I love them so much. I’m actually crying right now that was so beautiful. I cannot believe my boys are finally, officially married #Emmerdale #Robron #RobronWedding,” one added.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, Miller wrote: “The love is confirmed. Emotionally, physically and legally.

“Onwards and upwards #Robron – and by the way, we couldn’t/wouldn’t do it without you lot.. You belters! Thank you. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

He had also earlier shared a cute wedding snap of himself and Hawley in character on Instagram, and cheekily wrote: “Finally marrying this little fitty.. #RobronWedding.”

While the episode was full of highs, there were also some lows, with Chas breaking down in Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) arms in tears at the realisation that their daughter Grace had died.

Emmerdale continues on Monday on Virgin Media One or catch up on Virgin Media Player now!



