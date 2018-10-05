He's sailing: Sir Rod Stewart claims chart success over Cher and Eminem

This week sees Cher in second place on the album charts, while Rita Ora achieves singles success.

Sir Rod Stewart has ended Eminem’s reign at the top of the UK album charts.

The Maggie May singer’s 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, has also beaten Cher to finish the week in the top slot on the album chart, the Official Charts Company said.

Sir Rod Stewart can celebrate chart success this week (PA)

Sir Rod’s first number one on the UK album charts was 1971’s Every Picture Tells A Story.

The 73-year-old told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you to the great British public for making Blood Red Roses Number 1. I’m grateful, I’m humbled and feel like I just scored the winning goal in front of the home crowd.”

Cher’s Dancing Queen, which features covers of Abba hits, has landed in second place on the album charts, giving her her best opening sales week since her 1997 album Believe, the Charts Company said.

American rapper Eminem has moved down to fourth position on the album charts this week with his 10th studio album Kamikaze.

According to the Official Charts Company, Sir Rod, Abba, Queen and Eminem have all now got an equal record of nine chart-topping UK albums.

On the singles chart, Rita Ora’s new single, Let You Love Me, has risen to sixth position.

Rita Ora arriving has landed her 13th single in the UK Top 10 (PA).

This gives Ora her 13th single in the UK Top 10, meaning she holds the Official Chart record for the British female solo artist with the most Top 10 singles, the Charts Company said.

Ora overtakes singers such as Dame Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark with the the milestone.

Elsewhere on the UK singles chart, Sam Smith and Calvin Harris’ collaboration Promises retains the top spot for the fifth week in a row.

DJ and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) producer Marshmello, real name Christopher Comstock, sits in second position with the track Happier, which also features British band Bastille.

