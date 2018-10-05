Dancing On Ice stars share nerves and excitement on social media

Breakout stars of reality TV, a soap opera queen and athlete will be putting on their skates in 2019

Contestants for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice and their A-list friends have taken to social media to express their delight at joining the show.

From breakout stars of reality TV to a soap opera queen, a handsome sportsman and a legendary actress from a classic movie, the 11th season of the prime time skating display promises to serve multiple doses of entertainment.

TV presenter Saira Khan said on Twitter: “Yes people I am going to be doing dancingonice – I’m doing it for my kids, i can’t skate, but I’m gonna give it my best shot! Wish me luck.”

Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton tweeted: “The cats out of the bag! I’ll be joining the 2019 cast of Dancing On Ice Phew finally I’m so bad at secrets!! Hahaha.”

And Catherine Tyldesley, from Coronation Street, is rooting for co-star Jane Danson. She tweeted: “Beyond excited that my sister is doing @dancingonice wahoooo! Smash it beautiful. xxx”

Beyond excited that my sis is doing @dancingonice wahooooo! Smash it beautiful xxx pic.twitter.com/Ya7EnnfYF9 — Catherine Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) October 4, 2018

Other celebrities gracing the show include actor and comedian Richard Blackwood, Didi Conn from the 1978 musical Grease, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, cricket star Ryan Sidebottom and reality TV star Gemma Collins.

James Jordan, a dancer and choreographer, shared a post on Instagram detailing both his excitement and his nerves at moving from Strictly Come Dancing to a slipperier surface.

He wrote: “Please don’t expect too much because I’m a dancer… When I went for the initial meeting I was very bad on the ice as I’ve never done it before.

“I will work my butt off to be the best I can but more importantly want to enjoy the whole experience.”

Love Island contestant Wes Nelson, Australian actor Mark Little and Saara Aalto, the Finnish X Factor and Eurovision star, will also be taking to the ice.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts when the show airs next January.

© Press Association 2018